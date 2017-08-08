Maine governor sued by ACLU for blocking critics on Facebook

FILE- In this May 10, 2017, file photo, Maine Gov. Paul LePage pauses during a meeting to discuss the state's efforts to fight the opioid epidemic at the State House in Augusta, Maine. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine sued LePage on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, for blocking critics on his official Facebook page and deleting their comments. The ACLU filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of two women, saying their First Amendment rights were violated. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)