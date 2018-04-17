The Captain’s Table is moving forward with plans to rebuild.
If everything goes the way general manager Robert Egger hopes, a much larger Captain’s Table will be in business on Moline's River Drive by this time next year.
A Jan. 15 fire destroyed the old building at 4801 River Drive in Moline which, at the time, was in the early stages of a remodel.
Egger’s plans, as drawn up by Andrew Dasso of [Design Build] by Architects, include a two-story building with seating for 130 to 140 on the first floor, plus a second floor observation deck that also will have a large room seating 150 people for banquets, receptions and meetings. In addition, there will be another 40 seats on a patio.
Within its current property, the restaurant plans to move a bit east of the marina to get more parking. The current parking lot next to where the old restaurant sat had 40 spots. Ideally, a restaurant should have one parking space per every two seats, Egger said.
The total cost of the rebuild is estimated at $1.5 million to $2 million. Egger said the restaurant is working closely with the city, which owns the property and the building where the old restaurant resided.
Egger said he hopes decisions with the city will be made within the next two weeks.
"We have a preliminary design on the new restaurant," he said. "We know we are going to build a new building; that's a guarantee. It’s just how the lease agreement and financing are going to occur.
"We are definitely going to rebuild it," he said. "It’s just where and how and when."
The proposed design for the new building, he said, is pretty much agreed upon.
"The real thing that needs to be worked on our the logistics," Egger said. “There’s several moving parts that need to come together.
“They know what we want to do," he said of city officials. "We know where their position is. We think we are pretty close.”
The city council, the Moline Parks and Recreation Department, the city zoning department, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are all participating in the planning, Egger said.
"Everybody has to be on board with everything we want to do," he said.
"The city has a big say in what’s going to happen going forward," he said. "What we are trying to accomplish here is to give Moline something back a little better than what they had. We want something with the wow factor."
Egger said that when the restaurant burned, $50,000 to $60,000 already had been invested in its remodel. All new furniture -- worth more than $20,000 -- was not yet in the restaurant when it was destroyed.
The new restaurant will have some similarities to the old restaurant, Egger said, including a captain’s table complete with a ship’s steering wheel.
It will also feature some new amenities, including the second floor observation deck.
"I do think the view from where the proposed site is is actually going to be a little better, too," he said.