CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, running for re-election next year, says his campaign raised more than $1.4 million in the most recent quarter and has nearly $3.5 million on hand.
The Democrat, seeking a second, full six-year term, said Thursday the total includes $250,000 contributed by West Virginians in June.
The ex-governor says he's running on a record of consensus building.
Congressman Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, both Republicans, are challenging Manchin.
Quarterly Federal Election Commission fundraising reports are due Saturday.
Ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship says he's considering running because he believes the country is in trouble.
He recently left prison, convicted of conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010.
He says he was wrongly convicted.