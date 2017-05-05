LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Marijuana proponents are launching a ballot drive to make recreational pot legal in Michigan.
The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol filed ballot language with the state Friday. The initiative is being backed by state marijuana advocates and the Marijuana Policy Project, a national group that has been involved in successful legalization campaigns in other states.
The ballot committee needs more than 250,000 valid voter signatures to qualify for the November 2018 statewide ballot.
Michigan voters legalized medical marijuana in 2008. Eight states have fully legalized the drug.
Under the measure, adults 21 and over could legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants in their residence. A 10 percent tax on marijuana would be assessed, in addition to the 6 percent sales tax.