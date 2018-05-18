After a disappointing start, American retailers are hoping the latest Retail Sales data confirms the early season setback was just a temporary and seasonal blip.
Released each month by the U.S. Census Bureau, Retail Sales consists of receipts from the sale of goods and products to consumers. It is a broad-based measure that includes both traditional retail stores and online-retailers across 13 categories, including electronics, autos, clothing, food and beverage, gasoline and furniture, among others. Data incorporates all in-store, catalog and internet sales. Excluded from the Retail Sales data, however, are most consumer services such as medical and health care, travel, construction and entertainment.
Retail Sales data represents a large part of overall consumer spending. Consumer spending is the main driver of the economy and accounts for more than two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity.
In April, Retail Sales increased by 0.3 percent, up 4.7 percent from the prior year. This was below March’s 0.8 percent surge and annual growth of 4.9 percent but marked the second consecutive month of growth for the retail industry.
Retailers saw growth in 9 of 13 categories, led by strength in furniture, gas stations and clothing. The four categories that declined were electronics and appliances, health and personal care, restaurants and bars, and sporting goods, hobby, books and music.
March and April’s rebound follows a dismal start to the new year. In January, Retail Sales saw zero growth, and in February, sales actually declined by 0.2 percent. But the lackluster start was somewhat expected. Historically, there tends to be a pullback in the first quarter coming off the November-December retail holiday shopping season as consumers reload their wallets. And this year, Americans spent — driving the holiday shopping season to its largest growth in nearly a decade.
The slow start for retailers was reflected in the broader pullback in consumer spending. In the first quarter, consumer spending grew at an annual rate of just 1.1 percent, its weakest pace in five years. This is a stark contrast to the fourth quarter’s growth rate of 4 percent, the fastest rate of growth since 2014.
Despite the rebound, America’s retailers face some challenges. Interest rates are rising, which increase the cost of borrowing and act as a constriction on spending. Five to six more rate hikes are expected by the end of 2019. Operating costs for businesses are higher from recently imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and soaring energy prices. At some point, these higher costs get shifted to consumers in the form of higher retail prices.
Still, the outlook for the retail industry remains bright. Fueled in part by the recently passed tax cuts, economic growth is expected to pick up and remain strong the rest of the year. The U.S. labor market continues to surge and the unemployment rate is at 3.9 percent, a 17-year low. This is expected to decline to a 50-year low of just 3.6 percent next year.
The American consumer is the inherent driver of the U.S. economy. And so far, consumer optimism on jobs, income and the state of the economy have given retailers the rebound they’ve been hoping for.