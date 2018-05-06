The latest Gross Domestic Product report, issued monthly by the U.S. Department of Commerce, gave us the first glimpse into the strength of the American economy during the first quarter. GDP is the total dollar value of goods and services produced by the U.S. and serves as the key indicator on the health of the U.S. economy.
In a healthy economy, the annual rate of economic growth is around 3 percent. But in the first quarter, the American economy grew at a rate of just 2.3 percent. Yes, this was better than the 2 percent rate expected, but was significantly below the 3.1 percent growth averaged in the last nine months of 2017.
So, is this sudden decline in economic growth cause for alarm? In short, no. Historically, there tends to be a pullback in the first quarter coming off the November-December retail holiday shopping season. In the last nine months of 2017, the economy was driven by a surge in both consumer and business spending while the year-end holiday shopping season had its largest growth in nearly a decade.
However, the Federal Reserve and financial markets view the first quarter’s lackluster performance as temporary and seasonal. The economy should pick up and remain strong the rest of the year. But what did the latest GDP report tell us on the current state of our economy?
Business spending — the big-ticket purchase of factories, equipment and technology — remains strong. In the first quarter, business spending grew at an annual rate of 6.1 percent, slightly below its fourth quarter growth rate of 6.8 percent. Business spending should continue to be a main driver of economic growth. In 2017, business spending surged, growing at an average rate of 6.35 percent, well above 2016’s dismal growth rate of just 0.73 percent.
But the focus of the GDP report was consumer spending — the household purchase of durable and non-durable goods and services such as cars, furniture, food, clothing and education, among others. Consumer spending is the key driver of the American economy and accounts for more than two-thirds of all economic growth and activity.
In the last nine months of 2017, consumer spending grew at an annual pace of 3.17 percent, including a stellar 4 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter. But in the first quarter, consumer spending plummeted to just 1.1 percent, its weakest pace in nearly five years.
Despite the first quarter pullback, the markets viewed the latest GDP report as “good enough” to justify its view as a temporary blip, rather than cause for alarm. The labor market continues to grow, wages have been increasing and American consumers remain highly optimistic.
The Consumer Confidence Index for April was reported at 128.7, just below February’s number of 130, which was the highest since November 2000. The index is a key measure of optimism on the state of the U.S. economy and has a benchmark of 100. Anything above 100 indicates optimism on jobs and income by consumers, who ultimately will spend money and stimulate economic growth.
The challenge, however, is that consumers are starting to feel the effects of rising prices as inflation quickly approaches the Fed’s target rate of 2 percent. To keep inflation in check, the Fed has been gradually raising interest rates, with five additional hikes expected through the end of 2019. This raises the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses and has already started to impact buying behavior.
Higher inflation, rising interest rates and trade disputes are all headwinds that must be overcome. In fact, these concerns have driven much of the recent stock market chaos. But for now, at least, the U.S. economic landscape continues to look promising.