The Federal Reserve finds itself in an unenviable position: Playing cheerleader. For every part of the economy that shows strength, there seems to be a part that struggles. Yes, the economy is expected to grow at a moderate rate and the labor market should continue to remain strong. But the Fed has a consistent thorn in its side that won’t go away — a lack of inflation.
Inflation represents the year-over-year change in prices for goods and services. Now, one might wonder why the Fed, or the financial markets, would be rooting for rising prices. Inflation is not always a bad thing, and in moderation, it represents a driving consumer demand for goods and services. This helps propel the economy forward.
Unfortunately, higher inflation still remains on the Fed’s proverbial wish list, as evidenced by the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, or PCE. Core PCE is the Fed’s preferred method of tracking inflation. It measures the annualized change in prices paid by consumer households for goods and services, excluding the more volatile and seasonal food and energy prices. Currently, the Fed’s target rate of inflation is around 2 percent. However, in the last two reported months, March and April, core PCE reflected an inflation rate of 1.6 and 1.5 percent, respectively. April’s number was the lowest since December 2015. For all of 2016, the inflation rate was just 1.65 percent. This recent decline has forced the Fed to lower its 2017 inflation projections from 1.9 to 1.7 percent.
The Fed continues to argue that the weakness in inflation is transitory. Understandably, the financial markets are increasingly tired and frustrated with this hopeful rhetoric. In fact, the rate of inflation has not met the Fed’s target level in more than 5 years.
So where does the Fed go from here? To answer, we need to more closely examine its interest rate agenda.
At its June meeting, the Fed raised the benchmark Fed Funds rate by 0.25 percent, to a range of between 1.00-1.25 percent. It was the third rate hike since December. The Fed Funds rate is the overnight lending rate used by banks and institutions to lend money to each other. The hike was expected, as part of the Fed’s publicized agenda to enact three rate hikes each year for 2017, 2018 and 2019. The third hike in 2017, presumably, would be in December.
The Fed serves as America’s central bank and establishes U.S. monetary policy. While implementing its rate hike agenda, the Fed must walk a tightrope of balancing economic growth and inflation. The ideal pace allows for a steadily growing economy that keeps excessive inflation in check through targeted and measured rate hikes. If the Fed raises rates too fast, it risks prematurely stunting economic growth. Too slow, the Fed risks the economy overheating with runaway inflation. Each scenario would force the Fed to take more sudden and drastic measures to correct, greatly impacting the economic welfare of consumers and business.
However, the Fed’s agenda requires an economy, and an American consumer, that can withstand the pressures of continued rate hikes. For businesses and consumers, higher interest rates result in increased borrowing costs on capital expenditures, equipment, property mortgages, loans and credit cards, among others. Rising rates also create incentives for saving, as higher returns on interest bearing investments attract investor funds. Either way, the end result is a reduced demand for goods and services that drags on economic growth.
Simply put, the Fed needs to be extremely careful its interest rate hikes don’t impede an already hesitant consumer. The Fed realizes the weakness in inflation is an extension of the weakness in demand for goods and services, most notably by the American consumer. It hopes that at some point, strength in the labor market, high consumer optimism, and a moderately expanding economy will reach a tipping point. And once that is breached, realized demand for goods and services will drive prices higher, pushing up inflation.
Yes, cheering along with the Fed for higher prices may indeed seem counter-intuitive. But compare that to the current state of Venezuela, which saw inflation skyrocket to 800 percent in 2016 and is expected to reach over 2000 percent in 2018. Suddenly a target inflation rate of 2.0 percent doesn’t sound all that bad, does it? And most importantly, you won’t need an actual wheelbarrow full of cash to buy that single loaf of bread.