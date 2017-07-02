With the release of the latest retail sales numbers, the Federal Reserve and the financial markets were hoping for clarity on the state of the U.S. economy. Instead, the numbers raised more questions than they actually answered.
Retail sales consist of receipts from stores and merchants that sell durable and non-durable goods and services to consumers. Released by the U.S. Census Bureau each month, it’s a broad-based measure that includes traditional retail stores, food and beverages, clothing, autos and gasoline, among others. Data incorporates all in-store, catalog and internet sales.
Retail sales represent almost half of all consumer spending, and is a cornerstone of a robust and vibrant economy. In fact, American consumer spending is the primary driver of the economy, accounting for over two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity.
The latest retail sales data reported a 0.3 percent decline in May from the prior month. It was the largest monthly decline since January 2016 and well below the market’s expectations of a 0.1 percent increase. The year-over-year increase for May was 3.8 percent, but this simply reflects the gains from a very anemic American economy in the first half of 2016. The Fed and the financial markets were hoping the sales data would build off the 0.4 percent monthly growth rate reported for April. Though April’s numbers were slightly below expectations, they did reflect a significant rebound from the underwhelming retail sales numbers reported in the first three months of the year.
The disappointing retail sales data certainly broadens the bigger picture of lackluster economic growth and tepid inflation. But the U.S. economy is a highly resilient entity that can absorb more than its share of punishment. However, as the economy faces more and more obstacles, the amount of breathing room it has to overcome these events gets tighter and tighter. Nonetheless, the Fed maintains the short-term economic outlook is strong enough to support its interest rate agenda.
Much can happen in the upcoming weeks and months to show acceleration in economic growth. But this increasingly raises a concern the Fed wishes to avoid — losing credibility.
The Fed continues to argue the recent weakness in economic growth, consumer spending and inflation is transitory. It has affirmed its commitment to enact a third and final rate hike in 2017, as well as three each year in 2018 and 2019. Rate hikes require a U.S. economy and an American consumer that can withstand their impact. Unfortunately, the financial markets are increasingly expressing their doubts that either can.
How can we assess this perceived disconnect between the Fed and the financial markets? We can look to the odds of potential rate hikes at the Fed’s upcoming meetings. Of the four meetings that remain on the 2017 calendar, only September and December are considered in play.
The current odds of a 0.25 percent rate hike either in September or December are around 12 percent and 47 percent, respectively. Odds are calculated off the current prices of interest rate futures contracts, which in turn express the implied probability of a rate hike. Since the prices are determined in the open market by traders putting their own capital at risk, they serve as a preferred gauge in conveying when, or if, the Fed will raise rates. Contrary to the continued optimism conveyed by the Fed, the odds expressed by the financial markets hardly serve as conviction for an impending rebound in economic growth.
Is this disconnect between the Fed and the financial markets cause for concern? Not necessarily. The Fed experienced a severe credibility gap in 2016, as it boldly pronounced the need for up to four rate hikes over the course of the year. In the end, the Fed found itself in an unenviable, and somewhat embarrassing, position of trying to squeeze in even one hike before the December 31 bell tolled.
The Fed is not perfect, but its role should be to provide a foundation of stability and expectations that drives their monetary policy. The latest round of retail sales data has certainly muddied the waters on forecasting the U.S. economic landscape. However, the financial markets may realize that an economy simply being “good enough” could be sufficient for the Fed to continue with its rate hike agenda.