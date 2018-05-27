For months, Americans have been caught in the middle of the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The contentious threats of tariffs have left many farmers and businesses scrambling to assess their actual and projected impact.
A tariff is essentially a tax, imposed by one nation on the imported goods of another. Its main purpose is to influence buying behavior. As prices of goods increase, consumers are willing and able to purchase fewer of the product or will simply look elsewhere for cheaper alternatives. In response to President Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum and restrictions on accessing American technology, China has threatened tariffs on the U.S. agricultural and manufacturing industries.
However, even when no formal tariff has been imposed, the uncertainty that surrounds trade disputes and threats of tariffs can have a debilitating impact on a nation’s industry. Case in point — the U.S. soybean industry.
China is the world’s largest importer of soybeans, and 60 percent of all U.S. soybeans exported go to China. Locally, Illinois and Iowa are the No. 1 and No. 2 soybean producing states in the U.S., respectively. In fact, Iowa is the top exporting state of soybeans to China, accounting for 4 percent of the state’s total economy. Faced with the threat of a potential 25 percent tariff on U.S. soybeans, many Chinese buyers have been cancelling their orders. So, why would Chinese buyers cancel their orders when no formal tariff has been imposed on U.S. soybeans?
You see, it takes a month or longer to ship soybeans from the U.S. to China, and by the time they arrive, they may now be subject to a 25 percent tariff. Soybeans are a global commodity, and Chinese buyers simply won’t risk paying a 25 percent premium on soybeans that are shipped from the U.S. Consequently, China has been increasing their purchase of soybeans from other countries, such as Canada, Russia and Brazil, the world’s second largest producer of soybeans.
But China needs its soybeans, and whether directly or indirectly, U.S. soybeans will play some role in satisfying that demand. Some of the soybeans purchased from the U.S. by other nations are simply forwarded, in whole or in some processed form, to — that’s right — China. Also, the U.S. is already seeing countries like Argentina and the European Union increase their purchase of U.S. soybeans, offsetting some of the loss from China. Argentina’s recent order was its largest in 20 years.
Regardless of the workarounds used to limit the impact on the U.S. soybean market, the uncertainty driven by the back-and-forth threats of tariffs creates significant challenges to American farmers and manufacturers. On April 4, China released an expansive list of American agricultural products and manufactured goods it would target with a 25 percent tariff if the U.S./China trade dispute escalated.
Yes, as of now, this proposed tariff is just a threat. But it does place farmers and businesses in a significant bind. Is this list complete? Will some U.S. goods be added or removed from this list? And if the tariffs are imposed, when will that be? In three weeks, three months or sometime next year? All this uncertainty creates a very challenging environment to manage a farm or business.
President Trump appears resolute in reducing the U.S. trade deficit — the dollar value of goods and services we import from other nations is greater than what we export. The U.S. has the world’s largest trade deficit, which was $566 billion at the end of 2017. And China, our largest trading partner, accounts for 65 percent of it.
There is a definitive pattern of dialogue between the White House and Chinese officials — heated threats followed by conciliatory remarks. And this process repeats itself, as evidenced by the latest exchange of rhetoric this past week. But this rhetoric has a cost, as American farmers and businesses have quickly realized.