Mark Wahlberg tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo,Mark Wahlberg attends the U.S. premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" at the Civic Opera House on in Chicago. Wahlberg outmuscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine. The former rapper and underwear model known as Marky Mark beat out “Baywatch” star Johnson with $65 million and The Rock’s “The Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel worth $54.5 million(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)