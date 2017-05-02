The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4:00 p.m.
U.S. stock indexes are closing slightly higher as gains in industrial companies are offset by losses in automakers and energy companies.
Engine maker Cummins rose 6.1 percent Tuesday.
Automakers were broadly lower after posting weak April sales. Fiat Chrysler lost 4.3 percent and Ford gave up 4.4 percent.
Energy companies fell after oil fell to its lowest price in almost six months. Rig operator Transocean lost 2.3 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,391.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,949. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,095, another record high. Small-company stocks fell.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.29 percent.
___
11:45 a.m.
Gains in technology and industrial companies are being partly canceled out by losses elsewhere in the market, leaving major U.S. indexes mixed in midday trading.
PayPal rose 2 percent Tuesday and Intel gained 1.5 percent.
Among industrial stocks, engine maker Cummins rose 6 percent and pump and valve maker Flowserve climbed 1.9 percent.
Automakers were broadly lower after posting weak April results. Fiat Chrysler lost 4.7 percent and Ford gave up 4.2 percent.
Consumer reviews website Angie's List soared 60 percent after agreeing to be bought by media company IAC/InterActive.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,388.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,936. The Nasdaq composite was up a fraction at 6,092.
___
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stocks are opening slightly higher as investors find a lot to like in corporate first-quarter results.
Industrials are making some of the biggest gains Tuesday morning. Engine maker Cummins rose 7.4 percent and power management company Eaton gained 3.4 percent after reporting their results.
Consumer reviews website Angie's List soared 54.2 percent after it agreed to be bought by media company IAC/InterActive for about $505 million. IAC first proposed merging with Angie's List in 2015.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,391.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,951.
The Nasdaq composite continued to set records as it gained 8 point, or 0.1 percent, to 6,100.