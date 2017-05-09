NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Marriott International Inc., up $6.13 to $102.50
The hotel chain raised its annual estimates following a strong first-quarter report.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down $2.11 to $12.80
The rental car company missed Wall Street forecasts as prices fell and its cars lost value.
Tegna Inc., down $1.74 to $24.05
The media and marketing company's profit and sales fell short of analyst estimates.
Pentair PLC, up $1.64 to $67.73
The industrial products company said it will split itself into two companies.
Pandora Media Inc., down 46 cents to $9.94
The streaming music company cut its revenue estimate for the year and shook up its board.
Sealed Air Corp., down $4.11 to $42.30
The packaging company slashed its 2017 forecasts after its first-quarter results fell short of estimates.
Vornado Realty Trust, down 21 cents to $94.37
Real estate investment trusts and other high dividend stocks fell Tuesday as bond yields increased.
Analog Devices Inc., up $2.12 to $78.50
Technology companies lead the market higher Tuesday.