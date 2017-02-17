BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office says the Democrat will not comply with another congressional subpoena seeking records about an investigation of Exxon-Mobil Corp.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2lqHNOj ) that Healey received the subpoena on Thursday from the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, chaired by Republican Texas Rep. Lamar Smith.
Healey and Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of New York also refused to comply with a subpoena from the panel last summer.
At issue is a probe the attorneys general launched into whether Exxon-Mobil misled investors about man-made climate change. The company has in turn sued Healey and Schneiderman, calling their investigation politically motivated.
A spokeswoman for Healey says the House committee has no jurisdiction over the state probe and called the subpoena "further harassment."