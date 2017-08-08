NEW YORK (AP) — A huge steam generator is making its way down the Hudson River toward its home at a New Jersey power plant.

The $195 million heat-recovery steam generator left the Port of Coeymans (KWEE'-mihnz) near Albany on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, the structure passed beneath the George Washington Bridge on a barge.

The destination of its 170-mile (273-kilometer) voyage was Seawaren, on the Arthur Kill separating New Jersey and Staten Island.

The generator is a component of a $600 million power plant being built by PSEG.

It is 130 feet (40 meters) tall and weighs 8 million pounds (3.6 million kilograms). The equipment is the latest large structure built at the privately owned port, which is marking its 10th anniversary this month.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Angry
0
Sad
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Love
0

Tags