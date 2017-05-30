PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A plan to eliminate Rhode Island's unpopular car taxes has been introduced in the state legislature.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello on Tuesday announced his plan for a six-year phase-out of car taxes, which are levied by cities and towns.
Mattiello says it will cost the state about $221 million to fully eliminate the taxes by 2024.
He says the first $26 million cut would happen in the next fiscal year that begins in July by reducing the percent of a car's retail value that can be taxed from 100 to 95 percent.
Mattiello pledged during a hard-fought re-election last year to eliminate car taxes. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh) has proposed a more modest cut.
The first public hearing is scheduled for next week.