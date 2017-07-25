OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — McDonald's Corp. (MCD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.4 billion.
The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.73 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.
The world's biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6 billion.
McDonald's shares have climbed 25 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 10 percent. The stock has climbed 18 percent in the last 12 months.
