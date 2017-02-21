Just six weeks after discontinuing its service between Nebraska, Iowa and Chicago, discount bus carrier Megabus.com announced Tuesday that it has teamed up with Windstar Lines to restore the route, including a new stop in Moline.
Megabus.com will continue to manage the retail aspect, including ticket sales and customer service, and Windstar will handle operations.
"If you're standing in a Megabus.com stop, a Windstar bus will pull up," Megabus.com spokesman Sean Hughes said.
The new route, which begins March 1 with one service daily in both directions, will serve: Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines and Coralville, Iowa; and Moline and Chicago. Locally, the Megabus.com stop will be at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.
"Many of our customers were understandably disappointed with our decision to exit the Iowa and Nebraska markets earlier this year," Colm Lynch, Megabus.com's vice president of retail, said in a news release. "Windstar Lines is a solid operator with a strong history in the Iowa and Nebraska region. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work together and bring Iowa and Nebraska back to the Megabus.com network."
Megabus.com exited Davenport, Iowa City, Des Moines and Omaha, on Jan. 10. It had begun serving Davenport in January 2015.
According to Hughes, the company's decision to end the service was based on low gasoline prices, which created a lower demand for bus service. In addition, Megabus.com was using a fleet of 81-seat double-deckers, but Windstar will operate 56-seat buses, he said.
"Windstar Lines is excited to fill the gap left by Megabus.com," said Jeff Greteman, president of the Carroll, Iowa-based Windstar. "We have a relationship with Megabus.com that spans several years providing operational support and we look forward to building on that experience to provide safe, affordable travel for our communities."
To launch the new service, Megabus.com is offering 500 seats for $1 in the first week of service.
Known for its low-cost, variable pricing, Hughes said the first seat on each of its buses nationwide books for $1 and goes up incrementally based on demand.
The new route marks the first time Megabus.com has offered service to Moline and Lincoln. Its previous Quad-City stop was at Davenport's Ground Transportation Center.