Mel Foster Co. celebrated its 2016 growth, economic impact and charitable endeavors Wednesday at its annual awards reception at the Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport.
Company leaders honored 125 Mel Foster agents with awards for achieving membership in the Chairman, Executive, President and Honor sales clubs.
In a news release, Mel Foster president and CEO Rob Fick said the local real estate market remains strong and positioned for growth in 2017. "We will continue adding jobs to the local economy, developing subdivisions that in turn support the local trades and championing charitable causes that make this area such a great place to buy, sell, build or insure a home or building."
The Quad-City real estate firm added 32 new agents and staff members among its 11 offices in 2016. On the residential side, the company said sales numbers remained consistent with 2015 with record-breaking years for its Clinton and Galesburg offices. Companywide, residential agents averaged 16 transactions in 2016.
New home construction and land development continued to grow with more than 50 lots sold in subdivisions Mel Foster developed in 2016 and plans for more than 150 new lots in 2017.
The company's commercial real estate sales volume continued to reach record-breaking levels and was ranked first in the Commercial MLS with more than 36 percent of the market.
Mel Foster Insurance continued to grow its Quad-City footprint as an independent insurance agency, posting a 9.4 percent increase in premiums and a 5 percent increase in policies.
"We are proud of adding nearly 800 new clients in 2016," said Marc Engels, president of the insurance division. "This new growth and strong retention helped us achieve the best fourth quarter on record for the insurance division."
Mel Foster also celebrated its the charitable impact, including its final Mel Foster Color the Quads. Lynsey Engels, president of Real Estate Brokerage and the event’s co-chair, said that over its four years, $250,000 was raised to support 24 local charities.