BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Jay Schuler has named five new members to the board of the state Economic Development Foundation.
They are Perry Miller of Wahpeton, Tommy Kenville of Grand Forks, Gene Veeder of Watford City, and Jared Melville and Barry Batcheller of Fargo.
The foundation is a private group established by the Legislature in 2001 to promote private sector growth and oversee the state's economic development efforts.
The board meets quarterly to monitor progress toward economic development goals and discuss major business issues. Each member of the board serves a two-year term.