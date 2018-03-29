Mercado on Fifth has put out a call for vendors for the upcoming season of the Moline summer night market.
A vendor information session will be from 5:30-7 p.m., April 18, in the Community Room at the Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Ave. Interested business owners, crafters, gardeners, antique collectors and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to attend.
Now in its third year, Mercado on Fifth is a family-friendly weekly event that includes vendor booths, food trucks, live entertainment and kids' activities. It is located on 5th Avenue between 11th and 12th streets. The Mercado runs from 5-9 p.m. on Friday nights from June 1 to Oct. 27.
Vendor applications are available on www.mercadoonfifth.com. More information is also available at www.facebook.com/mercadoonfifth/.