Vibrant Credit Union has expanded its footprint toward Chicago with a merger with Salt Creek Credit Union, the Moline-based Vibrant announced Monday.
Vibrant, with assets of $562 million, completed its merger with Salt Creek Credit Union on Feb. 1. The Westchester-based Salt Creek Credit Union had assets of $8 million.
The merger was approved by Salt Creek's board of directors in September and its membership in December. The transaction brings Salt Creek's single office in Westchester into Vibrant. The office, located in Chicago's western suburbs, now is operating as a Vibrant location. Its corporate headquarters have relocated to Vibrant's Moline headquarters.
"Creating growth like this allows Vibrant the opportunity to better serve our members as more resources come available to the credit union," Matt McCombs, Vibrant's president and CEO, said in a news release.
Vibrant operates a total of 11 branches in Illinois and Iowa, including locations in East Moline, Geneseo, Milan, Moline, Westchester in Illinois and Iowa locations in Bettendorf, Davenport (2), Clinton (2) and Eldridge.
With the merger, Salt Creek Credit Union's four employees join Vibrant's 170-person workforce.
Vibrant has been recognized as one of the top five credit unions to work for in the United States and the top place for young professionals to work in the Quad-Cities.
As of December 2016, Vibrant’s $562 million in assets ranks it in the top 8 percent in the country for overall return on member value.