BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she's open to restarting talks with the United States on a trade deal with the European Union.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that Merkel told a business audience in Bavaria that President Donald Trump's administration had signaled it is ready to negotiate and that "for me a Trans-Atlantic agreement remains on the daily agenda."

On a trip to Berlin last month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. and EU should have a free trade agreement. Negotiations for the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership deal, known as TTIP, started under the Obama administration but have been stalled since last year.

Merkel says protectionist policies can be self-defeating.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

She says "it's been repeatedly shown that open markets have economic advantages for all parties involved."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags