CHICAGO (AP) — A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Miami had to return to O'Hare International Airport after its engine caught fire when it apparently struck a bird.

United Airlines spokeswoman Erin Benson says Flight 1738 shut down one of its engines Thursday morning after reporting a bird strike. The Chicago Aviation Department says the plane departed about 7:45 a.m. and reported the engine issue after takeoff. Benson says the plane landed safely at O'Hare.

The airline switched planes and the flight departed Chicago again at 10:40 a.m.

Benson says the airline will reach out to customers "to compensate them for the inconvenience."

