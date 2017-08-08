LONDON (AP) — Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. (KORS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $125.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.
The luxury retailer posted revenue of $952.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $917.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Michael Kors Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.01 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.62 to $3.72 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.28 billion.
Michael Kors Holdings shares have fallen 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has fallen 26 percent in the last 12 months.
