MidAmerican Energy Co. will hold a job fair Thursday, May 11, to hire new customer service associates for its Davenport call center. The company plans to hire 24 new associates in June and October.
The job fair will be noon to 7 p.m. at the iWireless Center, 1201 River Dr., Moline.
Manpower, a staffing agency, will hire applicants for the full-time, temp-to-hire jobs that start with MidAmerican’s 14-week training program. Those who successfully complete the program will be hired full-time at MidAmerican.
Starting pay is $12 per hour with an increase to more than $15 per hour plus benefits if hired as a full-time employee.