After a nearly 40-year run, Milan Lanes has closed its doors and the real estate will be put up for sale, a representative with IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, the site's owner, confirmed Monday.
The bowling alley at 2020 1st St. W. closed its doors Sunday.
Amy Orr, vice president of marketing for IH Mississippi Valley, said the Moline-based credit union has been the property's owner for about three years. "We are looking to sell the property to whoever has an interest in it, if it's another bowling alley ... or another developer who wants to take care of it," she said. "There's a lot of potential.''
Milan Lanes' Manager Alan Schopper said the closing has been "very sad" as patrons have been reminiscing. "We've had lot of people coming in with their stories over the last month.''
The bowling alley first opened in 1978 and has had several owners, he said.
While the building and the nearly five acres of ground will be sold by the owner, he said the bowling equipment will be sold at a public auction.
"It's an institution that will be missed," said Milan City Administrator Steve Seiver. "That has been a wonderful activity and amenity in the community and we're going to miss it.''
According to Seiver, the city will work with the credit union to market the building. With its "good location and good accessibility from U.S. 67," he said it could be re-developed for other commercial or service-related businesses. "There's a good chance we'll see somebody pick the building up for another use," he said.
Schopper said Milan Lanes employed between 12 to 15 people who "all are pursuing other options."