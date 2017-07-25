HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The chief executive of the company that owns the Millstone Power Station in Waterford says "the time for a study without action has passed," referring to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's executive order requiring a review of the nuclear plant's future economic viability
Paul Koonce, CEO of Dominion Energy Power Generation Group, said Tuesday that Dominion will continue its own strategic assessment of Millstone and make a decision independent of the latest study by Connecticut.
Dominion originally wanted state lawmakers to allow Millstone to sell power directly to the state to remain economically viable. That legislation, however, was changed into a study of Millstone's and other nuclear plants' financial conditions. Ultimately, lawmakers didn't vote on the issue.
Koonce says "without action this year, the prospects for continued operation of Millstone diminish."