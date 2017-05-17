CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds gathered at the western Pennsylvania headquarters of Consol Energy for a United Mine Workers protest.
The union said Wednesday morning's rally was to protest what it called attempts by the company to reduce health benefits for retirees and to protect pensions of retired coal miners.
President Cecil Roberts in a statement said Consol was leaving the coal business but "trying to leave behind all its obligations" to workers who made the company successful for decades.
The company said in a statement that it was "one of only a few companies" that has met its obligations "without resorting to the bankruptcy courts."
Consol Energy accused the union of trying to distract from its "poor decisions" in supporting Obama administration policies that contributed to the downturn in the coal industry.