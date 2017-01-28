CHOCTAW, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's only Indian casino operator plans to expand to a third site.
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians says it will open a casino on the reservation's Red Water community, on the northern edge of Carthage in Leake County.
The band operates two interlinked casinos just west of Philadelphia, as well as one at the Bok Homa community near Sandersville in Jones County.
The Tribal Council voted 9-7 for the plan Friday, a news release states.
The tribe says the new casino will open within a year in a 35,000-square-foot building featuring 500 slot machines, 10 table games, and restaurants. Chief Phyllis Anderson says the proposed casino will help generate more jobs and more revenue for the tribe's growing population, which now has nearly 11,000 enrolled members.