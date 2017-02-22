JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the Mississippi Economic Council is retiring in June, and a current staff member has been named interim president and chief executive officer.
Blake Wilson has led the state chamber of commerce for 19 years, and will retire June 16. Before coming to Mississippi, he worked in Delaware and Florida.
The interim leader is Scott Waller, who has been with MEC the past 11 years. Waller's most recent position was executive vice president and chief operating officer. The Shubuta native is a graduate of Mississippi State University.
MEC conducts leadership programs and advocates for workforce development. In recent years, it has been urging lawmakers to fund improvements for highways and bridges.