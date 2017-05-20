JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi unemployment stayed low in April, tying the record low of 5 percent since current surveys began in 1976.
March's jobless rate was revised up slightly to 5.1 percent. A year ago, Mississippi recorded 6 percent unemployment.
More people entered the labor force and more reported having jobs.
It's the 10th month Mississippi has dipped to 5 percent, including six months in 1999 and three in 2000.
Low unemployment nationwide means Mississippi's jobless rate tied for seventh-highest among states. The U.S. rate fell to 4.4 percent in April from March's 4.5 percent.
Mississippi payrolls were flat at 1.14 million in April. That separate survey — many economists' top labor market indicator — was level with April 2016.
The U.S. Labor Department released figures Friday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.