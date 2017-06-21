JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — May was a reversal of the usual story for Mississippi's casinos, with those along the Mississippi River taking a bit more from gamblers, but those along the Gulf Coast doing markedly worse.
State Revenue Department figures show gamblers lost $169 million statewide last month, down 4 percent from May 2016's $177 million.
Receipts rose less than 1 percent to $73 million at the 16 river casinos, only the 11th month to show growth since July 2012.
The 12 coastal casinos posted winnings of $96 million, down a sharp 7 percent from $104 million in May 2016.
Revenue is down about 3 percent statewide in the first five months of 2017, and down slightly over the last 12 months.
Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don't report winnings to the state.