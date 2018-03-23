Modern Woodmen of America reported continued growth in life insurance as part of its 2017 year-end results.
Life insurance in force increased $1.1 billion to $40 billion in 2017, marking the seventh year of growth.
"Life insurance needs change over time," said W. Kenny Massey, president and CEO. "Our representatives work closely with members to help them protect their families now and customize their plan as life changes."
Other 2017 highlights included:
- Assets increased 5 percent to $16.2 billion from 2016.
- Total life insurance, annuity and other certificate reserves — funds held to guarantee future benefits — increased 2.1 percent to $12.6 billion.
- Total life insurance and annuity premium income was approximately $1 billion.
- Payments and benefits to members in 2017 totaled $1.03 billion with an additional $7.4 million in dividend payments refunded to life insurance and annuity certificates.
The Rock Island-based fraternal benefit society said its net gain from operations after dividends was $23.5 million, and total net income was $88.9 million.
In addition, total surplus and special reserves reached $1.82 billion in 2017. These funds ensure Modern Woodmen’s ability to meet unforeseen events and provide funds for future growth opportunities.
On the fraternal side, Modern Woodmen said national membership totals nearly 760,000 members. Its members participated in 2,528 adult chapters, 287 Summit chapters and 831 youth service clubs.
In 2017, Modern Woodmen contributed $20.6 million to support family-oriented member benefits and programs, including disaster relief assistance, college scholarships, and social and volunteer service events coordinated by adult chapters and youth service clubs nationwide.
Members helped raise $43.7 million for community causes supported through the Matching Fund Program. Its Fraternal Aid Fund paid $114,515 to cover premiums for members affected by natural disasters, including Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Youth service club members recorded more than 122,000 hours of volunteer service, and chapter and Summit chapter members recorded nearly 412,000 hours of service.