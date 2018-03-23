Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr said he plans to take a deeper look into how tax increment financing, or TIF, is being used across the state and believes school districts should be removed from the equation.
Mohr, a first-term Republican from Bettendorf, is working on a study bill to address TIF reform and some of the abuses of the financial tool in economic development.
Tax increment financing allows new tax revenue generated by development to stay within the district instead going to school districts, counties or cities. It’s often used to finance projects within the defined TIF district, or as a tax incentive to encourage development.
"If you go back to the original bill, it was to eliminate blight and create jobs," Mohr said during a Friday meeting with the Quad-City Times editorial board and other community leaders. "I still have the premise that TIF is a good thing if used properly, but there have been inequitable uses."
His legislation would eliminate using TIF for undeveloped farmland being turned into residential developments. In addition, he is considering a measure to remove school districts from TIF, or give them a choice to opt out of a proposed TIF district.
Some school districts and counties have criticized TIFs because cities can unilaterally impose districts, under state law.
"TIF is great for those on the receiving end, but not great for taxpayers," said Mohr, whose Eastern Iowa Community Colleges career also focused on economic development.
When TIF dollars diverted away from the school districts, "some of that is backfilled by state government," he said. That costs Iowa $60 million a year, he added.
Lawmakers have spent months looking to cut spending amid budgetary shortfalls.
Pleasant Valley Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said when property taxes are exempted by a TIF, a school district ends up raising less in property taxes. "So it depends on how much the district raises as to how much the state is backfilling," he said.
Population and economic growth are the real key, he said. "We've got to get a bigger pie, it's not about how to slice it smaller and smaller."
Mohr said he does not expect his first draft, House Bill 2063, to be introduced this session. "We're not going to solve this overnight," he said. "There have been too many mis-uses of TIF that were never the original intent."
Liz Tallman, the Quad-Cities Chamber's chief economic development officer, said TIF remains is an important tool for economic development. "Unfortunately, the only tool that local communities have is property taxes."
Incentives and building sites have moved down on the list of priorities for prospective businesses looking to build or expand, she said. "The No. 1 issue now is work forces."
The discussion came in the wake of the city of Riverdale's use of TIF funds to assist in landing an expansion project at Arconic Davenport Works. Scott County supervisors objected to the TIF because it involved funding public infrastructure.
Of the Arconic TIF agreement, Riverdale Mayor Mike Bawden said the city, population 425, needed to find $300,000 for its local match to land a state RISE grant and build a new $1.4 million street to the plant. "This deal is TIF used right," he said.
Mohr said broader TIF reform may come in the form of several different legislative bills. He supports a recent bill Iowa Rep. Pat Grassley submitted, which is focused on the spending portion.
Grassley, R-New Hartford, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, has introduced legislation in the Iowa House that would cap what the state spends on tax credits.