NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Molina Healthcare Inc., down $10.71 to $49.18
The health insurance company had a weak fourth quarter as its government health care exchange business struggled.
TripAdvisor Inc., down $5.78 to $46.92
The travel website company's results fell short of estimates and analysts worried about its marketing spending.
Kate Spade Co., up $2.89 up $22.56
The handbag and accessories retailer said it's considering options including a sale of the company.
Avis Budget Group Inc., down $4.90 to $35.76
The rental car company disclosed weak earnings and revenue as rental volume and pricing didn't meet its projections.
Cisco Systems Inc., up 78 cents to $33.60
The seller of routers, switches, software and services reported better quarterly results than analysts expected.
Dean Foods Co., down $1.65 to $18.80
The milk company announced a smaller-than-anticipated profit and said sales volume decreased.
GNC Holdings Inc., down 60 cents to $7.72
The nutritional supplement chain took a charge of $473.5 million and reported weak quarterly results.
Avon Products Inc., down $1.09 to $4.77
The direct seller of cosmetics announced weak results as revenue fell, the number of sales representatives decreased and bad debt costs rose.