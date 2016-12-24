For more than a century, the ancient art of forging has remained alive and relevant at Moline Forge.
While the basics of forging are much the same as yesteryear with hot metal and a hammer, as Moline Forge moves forward it looks to advance its processes with new technology and efficiencies and now a new leader at the helm.
"It's modern-day blacksmithing," new company president Vic Almgren said on a tour last week. "You use forging where you need durability."
Located at 4101 4th Ave. in a collection of factory buildings, the actual forging takes place in a long, narrow building lit by natural light and the glow of the furnaces. Its skilled workers are tasked to transform rods of steel into critical parts for the agricultural and construction equipment industries.
Using long metal poles to move cuts of steel rod into red hot furnaces, teams of workers — led by the hammer operator — heat the raw material to 2,700 degrees. The pieces then are transferred into dies, where they are forged into shape by the brute force of a 5,000-pound hammer slamming down on it over and over. After being cooled, the pieces can be trimmed to shape or machined.
"It's a down and dirty way to make a product (in a process) dating back to the 19th century," Almgren said.
Like many Quad-City shops these days, Moline Forge's business follows the ups and downs of its markets and the downturn in the ag economy is evident. Still, Almgren said "We are in decent shape to grow other areas and other products with our existing customers."
He is enthused by the company ownership's vision for the future.
"The owners are committed to growing it and making it last another 100 years," said Almgren, who brings 20 years of experience in manufacturing, including 15 years in metal products at MacLain-Fogg in Chicago, to his new post.
Market challenges
One of the key challenges for Moline Forge and its industry remains competition from overseas suppliers.
"We should be competitive if we are local," Almgren said, adding that other types of materials and new ways to engineer parts also are a market challenge.
As the company plans for the future, he said it must consider diversification with its current customers as well as new customers. "But we're going to stay true to the Moline Forge name," he said.
Tom A. Getz, chairman of the board, agrees. In addition to the company's loyal employees and customers, he said "We have survived by being known for our quality and quick response. We can respond quickly with all the just-in-time parts. It's hard to get that in a container overseas."
Getz, whose great-grandfather, Harry Ainsworth, founded the company, recognizes the shrinking industry. "There's quite a lot less shops around than there were even 20 years ago," he said. "The industry is contracting as people move to suppliers overseas in search of lower labor costs — which is effecting manufacturing in general."
He added that the company continues to look a new technologies and ways to improve its processes, such as hydralic-driven hammer and electric furnaces. "Pounding steel is still what we do, but we have more efficient ways to do it," he said.
Getz, a retired doctor from Grand Rapids, Mich., is the son of the late Tom G. Getz. The elder Getz had the longest tenure as president in the company's history — from 1964 until his death in 2008.
Company's roots
Now in its 101st year, Moline Forge is a fourth-generation, family-owned business that traces its roots to Williams, White & Co., another Moline company previously owned by the Getz-Ainsworth family.
"My great-great-aunt, Mary Ainsworth, was a strong-willed member of the family and a shrewd investor,'' Getz said as he recounted family and company history about how she decided Moline Forge should be a separate company. "She wanted to make sure if it didn't go well, it wouldn't pull down Williams-White."
The company celebrated its centennial year in 2015.
Almgren, only the second non-family member to run the company, takes it over as it begins its second century in business. He replaces Mike Schmooke, who will retire in late January after 47 years with Moline Forge. He was the first non-family president.
Getz said Almgren is only the sixth president in the company's history and the first to come from outside the company.
Moline Forge got its start manufacturing Russian shrapnel forgings to aid with the World War I effort. It later forged shell casings in World War II. Between the wars, it survived and grew by providing forged pieces for farm equipment, off-highway and construction equipment as well as the railroads, drive-train components for trucks and buses, oilfield pumps, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.
Moline Forge's first work assignment was to manufacture 1 million, three-inch Russian shrapnel forgings in a contract with Deere & Co. It even once made horseshoes for a long-reigning champion pitcher.
Today, the company primarily serves the ag equipment and construction equipment industries. It employs 70 people, including 40 full-time employees.
Getz, who worked in the shop himself after college and before medical school, said "Quality forgings are an important part of American industry."
New leadership
With nearly 18 months notice of Schmooke's plans to retire, Getz said the company is pleased to have Almgren on board. "We're excited to have Vic now as our new face in the community to engage community organizations and city government ... It's always nice to bring in a fresh viewpoint, new blood. Everyone else has come up from the company."
According to Getz, except for a handful of company shares, the company remains owned by the family. He represents the fourth generation.
"At this point, no one in the family was in a position to take over," he said. "We thought it was more important to find the right person for the job."
He said Almgren's qualifications, education and Midwest roots made him stand out. "The important thing was him being able to integrate with our Moline Forge family, because our employees are like family. A lot of them have been there for generations as well," Getz said.