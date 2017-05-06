For most of its nearly 100 years in existence, the six-story brick building on downtown Moline's west edge has garnered little attention — until now.
The solid structure at 4th Avenue and 12th Street is crawling with activity as dozens of construction workers convert the 1917-circa warehouse into a luxury hotel and multi-modal train station. Known as The Element by Westin, the extended-stay, Marriott-branded hotel will share space with the future rail station. Together, they will be known as The Q.
The 96-room hotel, being privately developed by the Belmont-California-based Amin Group, marks the first project of its kind for the hotel developer and the first historical redevelopment for an Element hotel.
The Amin Group also owns the nearby Radisson on John Deere Commons and is partnering with Russell Construction of Davenport on this project and one to rehabilitate the nearby Chase bank building into 32 loft housing units. It is near completion.
"Our vision is to bring density to downtown Moline," Matt Patel, one of the Amin Group's owners, said last week during a hard hat tour of the construction site. "With more density comes more restaurants, more local jobs and more economic activity."
Walking amid dozens of construction workers and guest rooms at various stages of completion, Patel said it has been a project like none other. "It's a lot of work to put a hotel together, especially all the coordination between the public and private partners."
Built as a Sears, Roebuck & Co. warehouse and last known as the O'Rourke Building, also a warehouse, Patel estimated the Element is nearly 70 percent complete.
While the hotel is being privately developed, the train station is a separate project with local, state and federal funding that is being led by public partners, including the city of Moline, Renew Moline, MetroLINK and other state and federal agencies.
Under guidelines set by the State Historic Preservation Office and national historic preservation entities, workers have paid special attention to many of the building's historic characteristics, said Pranay Mowji, an Amin Group partner. For example, he said they have reused as many of the original windows as possible. Other details have been left exposed, including brick walls, concrete floor sections, board formed concrete ceilings, and towering support pillars.
"We're keeping it as most natural looking as possible,'' he said, adding they were allowed to make modifications to the west and east side. The west side will house The Element's lobby, and the east side will include the train station's Great Hall as well as a new four-story addition.
It will house 40 of the guest rooms with the remaining 56 guest rooms on the historical side of the building. All the rooms will be extended stay and will range from standard rooms with a wet bar to studios and executive suites with kitchenettes.
The historical elements, Mowji said "will give the hotel rooms so much more character.'' Many of the spaces include ceilings as high as 12 and 13 feet as well as exposed mechanicals and other industrial elements. To shore up the building to hold the additional weight of the hotel, steel braces have been installed throughout the building.
"A lot of hotel experiences are the same; here we get to showcase something different,'' Mowji added.
Patel, who was in town "to make sure it was progressing at a rapid pace," said workers are finishing two model rooms — including fixtures, finishings and furniture — for a tour Tuesday with city officials and members of Renew Moline and the Moline historic preservation group. In addition, Marriott will be in to inspect in the coming weeks, he said.
According to Patel, the goal is to open Oct. 1. Construction began last June.
He said the company is thrilled with how the project is progressing given the number of skilled trades to coordinate and all the public and partners involved. Other entities involved include Illinois' State Historic Preservation Office, Illinois Department of Transportation, National Park Service and Marriott.
Justin Grager, Russell Construction's project manager, estimated as many as 50 workers are on the site at a time including plumbers, framers, electricians, painters, drywallers, steelworkers, elevator techs, and concrete and heating/ventilation and air conditioning workers.
While the mild winter was a benefit, he said, spring rains have slowed progress.
For the Amin Group, whose hotels are in the San Francisco Bay area and the Illinois Quad-Cities, the Element is its first historical reuse project. Likewise, before now all Element hotels have been new construction.
"It's been interesting to see how the process works in adaptive reuse," said Mowji, whose college degree is in architecture. "You don't get to set conditions. You adapt to conditions."
Despite all the challenges, Patel said, "We enjoy this project."
But, he said, bureaucracy added more time and steps. "We were working with many agencies, some were backlogged and sometimes it has been a waiting game. But we're bringing back a new life to an old structure."