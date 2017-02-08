COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk says its losses deepened to $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.5 billion a year earlier, adding the whole of 2016 had been "a difficult year financially with headwinds in all of our markets."

Revenue for the quarter dropped to $8.9 billion from $9.1 billion.

For the full year, Maersk reported a loss of $1.9 billion, down from a profit of $925 million in 2015.

In September, the group said it was splitting its massive container shipping operations and its energy business into separate companies, in a major shakeup that follows years of declining oil prices and freight rates.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Maersk shares dropped 4.5 percent in Copenhagen trading, to 11,110 kroner ($1,555).

Tags