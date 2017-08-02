DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $498 million.
On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.
The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $5.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.95 billion.
Mondelez shares have dropped almost 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 11 percent. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.
