NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

O'Reilly Automotive Inc., down $41.64 to $178.77

The auto parts company reported disappointing second-quarter sales at its older stores.

Monogram Residential Trust Inc., up $2.09 to $11.89

The luxury apartment company agreed to be acquired for $12 a share, or about $2 billion.

Vantiv Inc., down $1.49 to $61.02

The payment processor agreed to buy U.K. competitor Worldpay for about $10 billion.

Hess Corp., down $2.06 to $43.36

Energy companies skidded as the price of oil turned lower following an eight-day rally.

Tesla Inc., down $25.53 to $327.09

Investors were disappointed with the electric car company's second-quarter production and delivery reports.

Baidu Inc., up $3.86 to $183.83

The Chinese e-commerce company said chipmaker Nvidia and dozens of other companies joined its autonomous driving project.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $2.19 to $97.53

Technology companies, which have struggled lately, did better than the rest of the market on Wednesday.

Fred's Inc., down 39 cents to $7.37

The discount store chain continued to tumble after its deal to buy 865 Rite Aid stores fell through.

