Deere & Co. announced Monday that its pending acquisition of Precision Planting LLC has been terminated by Monsanto Co.
In a news release, the Moline-based Deere said Monsanto chose to terminate a 2015 sales agreement for Deere to acquire Precision Planting, a subsidiary of Monsanto.
The transaction, first announced in November 2015, has been delayed by an ongoing legal action filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, which has been attempting to block the sale.
"We are deeply disappointed in this outcome as we remain confident the acquisition would have benefited customers," said John May, Deere's president of agricultural solutions and chief information officer.
In an interview, Deere spokesman Ken Golden said the company had been preparing for trial in June. "We believe, if given the opportunity, we would be able to show that the challenges to the transaction were based on flawed assessments of the marketplace," he said, adding, "We have contended the market is planting equipment and not high-speed planting equipment."
With the acquisition's termination, Deere said two related agreements will also be terminated, including a digital collaboration agreement between Deere and The Climate Corp., a subsidiary of Monsanto. In addition, an agreement that would have allowed Ag Leader to expand access to and distribution of certain Precision Planting products and technologies will be terminated.
According to Golden, Deere applies precision technology to the entire farm production cycle, from planting through harvest and then into planning for the next growing season. The company produces its own precision planting equipment as part of the overall solution.
In a separate news release, The Climate Corp. said it made a strategic decision 18 months ago to focus on its digital agriculture platform and the strategy has not changed. It still intends to sell the Precision Planting equipment business and is in talks with several third parties interested in purchasing it.
Deere's May said the company will remain focused on enabling customers to efficiently leverage their data to drive better decisions on their farms through the John Deere Operations Center, which includes nearly 75 connected software tools with the total continuing to increase.
“As a world leader in precision agriculture, John Deere will continue developing technology-based products and services to help customers improve the productivity and profitability of their operations,” May added.