SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on boycotts of Outdoor Retailer shows in Utah (all times local):
4:40 p.m.
At least two more outdoor companies say they are following Patagonia's lead and boycotting Outdoor Retailer shows held in Utah because of the state's efforts to rescind the creation of the Bear Ears National Monument.
Peak Designs and Polartec announced Friday they won't participate in future shows hosted in Salt Lake City. They follow Patagonia and Arc'teryx, which earlier this week said they plan to boycott the twice-a-year show that has been held in Salt Lake for two decades.
Meanwhile, REI says it will still attend the upcoming summer show in Utah and called on other companies to join them. Company CEO Jerry Stritzke wrote in a blog that he's upset at the effort by state leaders to rescind the monument but says the show provides a chance for the industry to gather and talk about how to protect public lands.
Organizers of the Outdoor Retailer show announced this week they will be seeking bids from other host cities as they seriously considering moving the show, in part because state leaders' continued push for more control of public lands.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declined comment through his spokeswoman on the new boycotts. He said Thursday that the controversy is a "political ploy." The Republican governor says the critics' claims that Utah is trying to take away public lands don't hold up.
He is scheduled to meet with representatives from the Outdoor Industry Association next Thursday.
____
10:10 a.m.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says he'll tell Outdoor Retailer show organizers that Salt Lake City remains the best place for the convention, despite a second company's announcement that it won't take part.
Herbert told reporters Thursday that critics' claims that Utah is trying to take away public lands don't hold up.
His comments came the same day the Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ku8e2C) that Canadian outerwear and equipment company Arc'teryx joined Patagonia saying it will boycott the twice-a-year show.
Convention officials have said they're considering moving the show, after Utah lawmakers urged President Donald Trump to rescind former President Barack Obama's designation in December of the Bears Ears National Monument.
The show has been in Salt Lake City since 1996.
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is inviting it to his state.