MRA will hold its annual Administrative Professional Day luncheon on April 26 at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline.
The Guys in Ties training team will present "Your Brain on the Open Range" during the event, which will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The seminar is designed to help participants step out of their comfort zone and become more effective, productive and confident in the workplace.
Cost is $30 for MRA members, $40 for non-members. To RSVP or for more information on MRA, contact Kathy Riley at kathy.riley@mranet.org or 309-277-4186 by April 20.
MRA-The Management Association, with an office in Moline, is one of the nation's largest non-profit employer associations serving more than 4,000 employers covering 800,000 employees.