The City Hall office of Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher soon will be graced with a 10-foot by 4-foot mural of the artist’s rendering of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
For now, the repositionable vinyl mural, produced at Bettendorf Office Products, is rolled up and awaiting its new home.
Due to some expansion of offices at City Hall, the mayor’s office has been moved upstairs and has a large wall that was in need of a piece of art. The room is actually more frequently used as a conference room.
“We knew we wanted to put something on there,” said Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn.
And what better to grace the wall than a photo of the much-anticipated bridge?
As city officials and as customers, both Ploehn and Gallagher had words of praise for the work of Bettendorf Office Products and its employees as the business marks its 40th anniversary.
“It’s a wonderful stalwart business in Bettendorf,” Gallagher said. “It’s a great example of those who continue to do business in the Quad-Cities, especially in Bettendorf. I’m glad they have such a visible location as part of our Middle Road corridor.”
Ploehn said the most recent count of traffic that passes by that section of Middle Road is 19,300 vehicles daily.