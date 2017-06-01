JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A prominent Republican moderate in the U.S. Senate says the country has an obligation to help address climate change, whether it is part of the international Paris climate agreement or not.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska made her comments to reporters in Juneau on Thursday, shortly after President Donald Trump announced that he was withdrawing the U.S. from the climate accord.
In light of Trump's decision, Murkowski says she hopes the U.S. does not fall back in its efforts to address and mitigate the impacts being felt as a result of a warming climate.
Murkowski also advocated for a thoughtful approach in rewriting the federal health care law rather than trying to pass something simply so Congress can move on to other things.