Virgil Schmitt, an agronomist with the Iowa State University County Extension Office discusses issues with corn crops during a recent talk. The extension will hold a field day Aug. 15.

 BETH VAN ZANDT/MUSCATINE JOURNAL

Research on corn, soybeans and vegetables will be featured during a field day at Iowa State University’s Muscatine Island Research and Demonstration Farm Aug. 15. 

The field day is 1-4 p.m. at the farm, located at 111 North St., Fruitland, Iowa. There is no charge to attend.

Presentation topics include:

• Overview of research trials

• Biochar potato and sweet corn study

• Soybean variety trials and studies

• Soybean cyst nematode trials and studies

• Local agronomic issues

To register, contact farm manager Joshua Michel at 563-262-8787 or jjmichel@iastate.edu; or visit farms.ag.iastate.edu/content/muscatine-island-research-and-demonstration-farm.

The field day is sponsored by Iowa State Extension and Outreach and the Muscatine Island Research Farm Association.

