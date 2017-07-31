Research on corn, soybeans and vegetables will be featured during a field day at Iowa State University’s Muscatine Island Research and Demonstration Farm Aug. 15.
The field day is 1-4 p.m. at the farm, located at 111 North St., Fruitland, Iowa. There is no charge to attend.
Presentation topics include:
• Overview of research trials
• Biochar potato and sweet corn study
• Soybean variety trials and studies
• Soybean cyst nematode trials and studies
• Local agronomic issues
To register, contact farm manager Joshua Michel at 563-262-8787 or jjmichel@iastate.edu; or visit farms.ag.iastate.edu/content/muscatine-island-research-and-demonstration-farm.
The field day is sponsored by Iowa State Extension and Outreach and the Muscatine Island Research Farm Association.