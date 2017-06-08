MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council was presented with the findings of a study determining the feasibility of a container terminal and port district on the Mississippi River Thursday night.
The container port facility would be located just south of the Muscatine municipal boundary, on a property owned by Kent Corporation. The 100-acre site would be used as a terminal by Kent Corp., and allow other regional and national shippers to send, receive and load container freight and various types of cargo.
Community Development Director Dave Gobin said the city and Kent Corp. applied for a grant in October 2015 to study the feasibility of the port facility, which was awarded in early 2016. The study, prepared by HDR, Inc., of Kansas City, found the site has "the right attributes for the development of a river terminal and port district."
HDR Vice President Kevin Keller said the site has access to the highway, is adjacent to an active rail line that serves industrial users and is near the industrial park. The site also has utility access and room for storage and other potential warehouse buildings.
Keller said the location is also ideal because the area has deeper waters than other parts of the river, which would accommodate larger barges, making the port more competitive.
Gobin said it is important to locate the port in Muscatine, "since there are no other ports of this kind north of St. Louis," and it could be a half-way point for ships traveling from west to east coast.
He said shippers and Muscatine residents will see economic benefits from the development of the terminal.
“Shippers will see reduced costs associated with moving their commodities from one market to another while residents will see benefits from increased employment opportunities, housing options, more businesses, and more money spent in the community,” he said.
When staff announced the city is studying the potential port, some residents voiced concerns about the potential environmental impact, such as lower air and water quality. HDR said no environmental analysis was done during this phase of the study.
When Alderman Michael Rehwaldt asked how long a study from the EPA and other environmental agencies could take, Keller said the process could be “as quick as six months, it could be as long as five years.”
Most commodities moving through Muscatine include farm and food products, coal, petroleum products, chemicals, crude materials and manufactured goods. The study showed these commodities are most cost effective when shipped by water because of their lower value per ton, plus lower labor requirements and costs.
HDR wrote cargo will require additional services at the terminal, which generate revenue for the terminal operator, such as processing, cargo inspections, equipment supply and distribution.
Keller estimates the total cost of planning the site, expanding the roadway, installing utilities and equipment, and other construction costs is between $22 million and $40 million.
Next steps in the project include designating a “port zone,” that would include all existing industrial activities in the city, developing a public-private partnership to govern the site, developing a site plan and business plan, and then preparing for construction.
Keller said Kent Corp. is “100 percent interested” in being involved in the new port district, and the Canadian Pacific Railway has also shown interest in the project.
Gobin said there is concern about how well the container port will serve shippers in the winter months when the river freezes, but a partnership with the Canadian Pacific Railway could “maintain a flow of product around those scenarios.”
The feasibility study cost $100,000, with $80,000 provided by the state and $20,000 paid by Kent Corp.