A shortage of commercial real estate on the market — from properties in the Quad-City region's hot commercial corridors to small retail and modern industrial spaces — will challenge the commercial market in 2017.
That was the message Wednesday as leaders with NAI Ruhl Commercial Co. hosted the company's fourth annual Commercial Real Estate Market Report at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. Drawing its largest crowd to date of nearly 470 business and community leaders, President John Ruhl said "Everybody here touches commercial real estate in some way."
The annual breakfast event allows Ruhl Commercial to offer a report card on the past year as well as forecast of the new year.
"Last year was a solid year," Ruhl said. "We're healthier and more stable (than 2015)."
The company saw the largest market share in the region, posting $112 million in total sales volume — a slight decrease from 2015. Its agents leased a total of 144 units and sold 126 total units for an average transaction of $414,587, also down slightly from 2015.
With a crowd that represented real estate, economic development, construction, financial, legal and other business sectors, Ruhl said 2017 is off to a good start as agents are busy with a strong pipeline of projects. "But there is a lack of good inventory," he said.
The shortage of inventory was a common theme as leaders detailed activity in each of Ruhl divisions and forecast the year ahead.
''In 2016, we saw strong demand for retail, but it ran up against limited space," said Rick Weinstein, Ruhl vice president and director.
He said supply is tightening in the region's major corridors, including Elmore Avenue and 53rd Street/53rd Avenue in Iowa and John Deere Road in Illinois. He forecast more growth driven by new projects such as The Q multi-modal station and hotel in downtown Moline, John Deere Road improvements and The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi development in East Moline.
According to Weinstein, no Quad-City shopping centers sold in 2016 "because nine had changed hands in 2015.'' As a result, many of those saw major reinvestments in 2016 such as Village Shopping Mall, which welcomed Ross 4 Less, and Kimberly Crossing, the former Spring Village, now home of Fresh Thyme, both in Davenport.
Charlie Armstrong, vice president and industrial specialist, said the industrial market continues to face a shortage of smaller, single occupancy facilities and is tight for larger tenant facilities. "Much of the available inventory is functionally obsolete," he added. "Many buyers and tenants are forced to look elsewhere due to a lack of product."
But he noted the two major deals landed by the Quad-Cities last year: the $73 million Sterilite plant and the $200 million Kraft Heinz plant, now under construction, in Davenport's Eastern Iowa Industrial Center.
Tom Dalton, broker associate, said the land and farm market continues to see larger tracts of land absorbed for residential and commercial uses. As the crowd watched aerial footage of the region — filmed by a drone, he said "We're hurting for product (in high-demand areas)."
In fact, the Davenport site where Costco plans to build is in-fill, something becoming more scarce in high-traffic areas. Dalton predicted Davenport's Veteran's Memorial Parkway as well as Utica Ridge, going north to Interstate 80, will take off when road construction projects are completed.
"With the announcement of BettPlex (a new $45 million sports complex at Bettendorf's Middle Road and I-80), we're already seeing a lot of other developers interested (in the area)," he said.
The office market remained stable in 2016, but saw a shift to smaller office footprints. "More companies are mindful of office occupancy costs,'' said Shawn Langan, sales associate.
He added that the rise of millennials in the work force is causing companies to consider altering work spaces to attract bright, young talent.
Caroline Ruhl, president of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, discussed the residential market's current strength. "The market continues to be fueled by low interest rates,'' she said, adding "Interest rates probably are the lowest levels we'll see in our lifetime.''
But lack of inventory also is "the big news" in residential sales, she said. Depending on the price-point and the location, it is a mix of seller's and buyer's markets. "The ideal situation is to sell high and buy low. Many of our move-up buyers are taking advantage of this situation."