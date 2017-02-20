BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has talked with Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault about efforts to clean up and vacate a camp protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
Burgum's office says the governor and the tribal chairman talked on the phone Monday about the importance of evacuating and cleaning up the camp.
State and federal authorities have told protesters to leave the camp by Wednesday or face possible arrest. Authorities are concerned spring flooding could wash tons of trash into nearby rivers.
Burgum's office says more than 230 truckloads have been hauled out as of Monday.
Protesters have been at the campsite since August to fight the $3.8 billion pipeline. Opponents say the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites. Dallas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that.